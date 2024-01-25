Mayor of Kingstown season 3 spoilers: Ray Donovan alum set

As many of you may have heard already, production has officially started up on Mayor of Kingstown season 3. Is there more to share with casting?

Well, without further ado, let’s get more into that. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see Ray Donovan alum Paula Malcomson appear on the upcoming season, and the same goes for Absentia alum Richard Brake as well as Looking for Alaska’s Denny Love. Want to get some more news about the roles? Well, here we go…

Malcomson – Here you have Anna Fletcher, a character described as “a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike.” That’s not exactly world-altering and yet, we know that Jeremy Renner’s character is a part of a world where almost everyone wants something out of him.

Brake – Meanwhile, here you have Merle Callahan, a shot caller who is in Anchor Bay on a life sentence, and is a part of a particularly terrible group of people.

Love – Finally, here we have a new prison guard named Kevin Jackson.

Beyond these castings…

The aforementioned website also confirms that Michael Beach has been upped to series regular for his role as captain Kareem Moore. Meanwhile, you are going to see both Nichole Galicia and Necar Zadegan return this season as Rebecca and Evelyn.

When is season 3 going to premiere?

Obviously, we would love nothing more than to see the series back a little bit later this year, and given the way that Paramount+ can turn around a show like this, we do think it’s possible! They also may want it back sooner given the uncertain timelines for other Taylor Sheridan productions. Special Ops: Lioness has yet to be renewed, and we have not heard anything more about Tulsa King in quite some time.

