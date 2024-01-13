Mayor of Kingstown season 3 filming: A new Iris tease!

As some of you may be aware at this point, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is officially in production — and of course, it’s easy to be excited! There are a lot of great stories that could be told featuring Jeremy Renner and the rest of the cast, and we’re hoping that throughout filming, there will be a few more teases handed out here and there.

Earlier on in the week, we were about to give you something courtesy of Renner — now, let’s give you something more courtesy of his co-star and Iris herself in Emma Laird.

If you head over to her Instagram right now, you can see just what sort of work is being done to prepare Iris for the latest batch of episodes, something that includes her being put in a cast and then also covered with all sorts of various bumps and bruises. When you consider what happened at the end of season 2, can you really be surprised? This is really going to be a season for Iris where she just needs to keep fighting to stay alive; there will of course be action and prison politics aplenty, with some of Mike’s actions taking center stage.

Despite all of the drama that Mayor of Kingstown does bring to the table at this point, we do think the prevailing emotion behind the scenes right now has to be gratitude. Just remember that Renner nearly dead a little over a year ago in a snowplow accident and by virtue of that, everyone seems to be happy to just be back to work and doing everything that they love as these characters.

When will new episodes premiere?

Nothing is confirmed on this as of yet, but our hope is that we’re going to be seeing it at some point before the end of the year.

