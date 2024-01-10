Mayor of Kingstown season 3 filming begins! See Jeremy Renner

If you have been psyched for a while to see Mayor of Kingstown season 3 arrive over at Paramount+, let’s just say that we come bearing great news. Today, filming officially kicked off on the latest batch of episodes, and we’ve got confirmation from the man himself in Jeremy Renner.

In a new post on Instagram, the actor shared a photo of himself alongside the following caption:

Day one on set … nervous today … Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.

The significance of Renner’s return here should not be lost on anyone, especially given that one year ago, it was not looking altogether certain he’d ever be able to work again following a near-fatal snowplow accident. It has been a long road to recovery for him, and he’s taken on every challenge to get back to what he loves while inspiring others along the way. there are still some other challenges ahead, especially since Mayor of Kingstown is a demanding show.

When could it premiere?

Our hope is that at some point either in late 2024 or early 2025, we will have a chance to see it back. The good news is that this show typically does not require a ton of post-production compared to one with a lot of visual effects, so the episodes could be edited together fairly fast once filming is done. Still, we need to have patience, especially since all work has to be done to Renner’s comfort. We still expect a hyper-intense story with a lot of drama and action; what you see on-screen should not be all that different from what was there in the past.

For now, let’s just continue to celebrate the start of production — plus cross our fingers and hope for the best that the story is going to live up the hype.

