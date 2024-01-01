Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner on return

The third season of Mayor of Kingstown is going to be premiering sooner rather than later — so why not hear from Jeremy Renner?

Tonight, the actor and musician made an appearance on CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast to talk about his past year, which began with a near-fatal snowplow accident that led to a long recovery. He has spent that time working on music and in just one week, he’s going to be back working on the Paramount+ series as Mike once more. Here’s what he had to say to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen all about it:

It’s been a wonderfully busy year. I think I’m ready, I think I’m strong enough … I’m going to be doing my best and trying my hardest.

Renner did note that he is still working to get better every single day, and we do think that he’s going to approach this season with the same amount of passion he always has. We know that Paramount+ took their time in renewing this show and planning it out largely to ensure that Renner had all the time that he needed.

While there is no confirmed premiere date as of yet for Mayor of Kingstown season 3, our hope is that we are still going to have a chance to see it at some point before we get around to 2025. The show luckily does not take a super-long time to make, and that should help the turnaround at least to a certain extent. Meanwhile, we’re sure that the aforementioned streaming service would like to have it back as soon as possible, especially since it may take some time for some of their other shows to get back to work following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Let’s hope for great things from this show moving forward, from action to drama and a whole lot more.

Related – Get some other conversations all about Mayor of Kingstown season 3 now

What do you most want to see from Mayor of Kingstown season 3 when it airs on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







