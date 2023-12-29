Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Start of filming teased

There is no denying that the wait for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 has been a pretty long one, but there is some cause for celebration — we are nearing the end!

Recently, star Jeremy Renner shared on his Instagram Stories a post from his co-star Emma Laird, one confirming that the two are going to be back shooting the hit Paramount+ drama starting next week. It has been an extremely long time coming for the two to get to this place, with the wait for more episodes being tied to several factors. First, you had Renner’s courageous recovery from a near-fatal accident, and then you followed that up with the industry strikes that took a significant chunk out of this year.

Now that we’re said all of this, we are in a spot now where we are actually able to look a little bit further ahead to the future of Mayor of Kingstown, and we tend to think that there are more highs and lows ahead for Mike. This has been a gritty world from the very beginning, and we certainly do not think that this is going to change. The latest episodes will carry with them new trials and tribulations, but hopefully also opportunities to get to know a lot of these characters better.

So while production will be starting soon on the third season, that does not mean we are actually going to see the series back in the near future. At the moment, we tend to think that the best-case scenario is that we’re going to see the series back when we get around to late summer or the fall. It takes a while to film and even after that, you do have to account for a period of post-production.

