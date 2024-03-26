American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 promo: Anna’s crisis

In just over one week’s time, you will have a chance to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 arrive on FX. Are you ready for what comes with that? This is going to be a part two for a season that is jam-packed with utter insanity. Is it polarizing? Sure, but it honestly feels like the same sort of campy horror that we’ve seen from seasons in the past.

Sure, there are a lot of questions at the core of the story right now, but the biggest one is simply this: What is happening with Anna Victoria Alcott’s baby? Is there any way to help her?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see the latest part 2 promo that highlights further the mental and physical anguish that the character is going through. It obviously feels like there is some sort of witchcraft involved here, just as it also seems like Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan is involved. Is this baby meant to be someone special and/or evil? Also, is it possible that they are meant to be some sort of bizarre sacrifice?

Obviously, we do want more answers on all of this, but also a lot of the moments of missing time that we’ve seen over the course of this season. Anna’s memories have been scattered like the wind, and she doesn’t know what is real and what is fantasy. That’s compelling in some ways as a viewer, but we’ve never felt like American Horror Story as a franchise is one that is out to leave a lot of stuff open for interpretation. Why change that now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

