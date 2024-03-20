American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 trailer: The true Siobhan

Today, FX released the first full trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 and beyond, and let’s just say our first reaction is simple: Wow.

After all, who expected to get so much content from FX here? The new trailer is messy, bloody, and full of big reveals. Honestly, there are also probably more spoilers in here than we anticipated, so go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

The biggest reveal in the trailer (watch here) is something that admittedly, a lot of people out there probably predicted in advance: That Kim Kardashian’s character of Siobhan is more than just Anna Victoria Alcott’s manager and/or friend. She also is one of the witches who is determined to do something terrible involving her baby. You see plenty of creepy stuff around that, and then also Siobhan seemingly kiss her at some point (for some reason). She also slaps her when she tries to quit the Oscar campaign.

If we’re not spelling it out already, American Horror Story: Delicate is totally absurd. Maybe it will be scary at times, but above all else, this is going to be a weird, thoroughly-entertaining show with a lot of twists and turns along the way. Given that there are only four episodes left, we advise you to be prepared for this to move pretty darn fast when it comes to the story — they have to, all things considered! We also hope to see more of some other characters who were teased here and there within the first part of the story and yet, there wasn’t a whole lot given away when it comes to their true intentions. There is only so long that some of these mysteries can be prolonged.

