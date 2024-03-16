American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6: ‘Opening Night’ details

Come Wednesday, April 3, American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 is finally going to air after a long break. Want to learn more about it now?

If you did not know already, the title for this episode is “Opening Night.” As for the story, let’s just say that it throws the subject of motherhood front and center, but from a different perspective than what we have seen so far.

For another small glimpse, just go ahead and check out the American Horror Story: Delicate episode 6 synopsis below:

A glimpse into Anna’s past reveals why she craves motherhood, while Dex’s troubling family life is dragged into the spotlight.

It certainly feels like there are a lot of questions that need to be asked when it comes to Dex in general at this point, including how complicit is he in the surrounding craziness. It feels pretty darn clear that Siobhan is up to no good, but with him, we can’t quite figure out if he is in league with her or is just a jerk. It could go either way.

There are only four more episodes to go this season so no matter where things land, be assured of this: They are going to have to move quickly. This is going to be a story that takes you on all sorts of major twists and turns ahead, and the only advice we can give is to brace yourselves accordingly. Is it going to be true horror or just suspense? We suppose that this is a fair question to think about, but there is another one that is also worth wondering: Does it really even matter right now? Time will tell.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

