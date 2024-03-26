Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez on co-stars

While production continues for Only Murders in the Building season 4, why not hear some extremely kind words from Selena Gomez?

If you have followed the show the past few years, then you know already the affection that she has for Steve Martin and Martin Short. The trio are close on-screen, and it feels like they are equally so off-screen at the same time. There’s a great amount of respect between the three, but they also seem to have a great time working together.

You don’t just have to hear this from us, though — why not take Selena’s word for it? In a new post on Instagram, here is some of what the actress / executive producer had to say:

I want to thank @stevemartinreally and Marty (who hates social media) for truly being the most kind, gentle, warm and powerful influences in my life. You have shown me a level of class, intellect and humor that doesn’t seem to be easy to find anymore. You guys are truly best friends to me forever. #thebear (inside joke)

We want to live in a world where #thebear hashtag is a reference to another hit show on Hulu, but who knows when it comes to that? The most important thing here is that the three are such good friends and they seem to enjoy making the show together. Our hope is that by the end of the spring, production on season 4 will be wrapped up and from there, we will see it actually premiere when we get around to the fall. Since filming did start a little later than usual this year, we are not anticipating it coming out as early in the year.

