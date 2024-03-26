The Bachelorette premiere date hopes for Jenn Tran’s season

Last night, the news was first confirmed that Jenn Tran will officially be the star of the next The Bachelorette season — consider it a pleasant surprise! For most of the past 48 hours, we thought that it would be either Maria Georgas or Daisy Kent and while either of them would have been great, Jenn gives the franchise something they’ve never had in terms of an Asian American lead. It’s a chance for a different sort of story to be on-screen.

Also, if you love Daisy and Maria, we do tend to think that you’ll see them again on reality TV at some point. Maybe that is on another Bachelor Nation show, or maybe it is elsewhere.

So when will Jenn’s journey actually begin? Right now, the safe assumption to make is either late May or early June. We know that the past couple of seasons have utilized June launches, but with the Olympics happening this summer, it wouldn’t shock us if the show comes back a little bit earlier to accommodate some possible changes to the schedule. It absolutely seems like filming is starting ASAP, especially since we’ve seen images and/or teases for a lot of her potential men already.

(We should go ahead and note that it does not seem like this season was cast specifically for her — it never exclusively is for any lead, but it does feel like the show does at least take preferences somewhat into account.)

Has the reception been somewhat mixed for Jenn?

Unfortunately yes, and we do think some of it is just due to fans of Maria and/or Daisy being so vocal. Also, it is a little surprising that someone with less screen time ended up getting the gig. Nonetheless, we are thoroughly excited to see where this goes.

