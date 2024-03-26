The Bachelor finale: Is Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson engaged?

Entering tonight’s The Bachelor finale, we had the expectation that we would see an engagement for Joey Graziadei. He has been one of the most likable leads in recent memory and by virtue of that alone, of course we wanted to see a proposal to someone he loves!

For a good part of the season, we honestly thought that it would be Daisy Kent — yet, Kelsey Anderson emerged more as a favorite in the second half. Her chemistry with Joey is off the charts and beyond that, there have never been any real warning signs here. It took Daisy a little time to get there when it comes to expressing her feelings, but it happened — was that enough?

We knew in advance that The Bachelor was going to take their time getting us to this place, mostly because of the fact that this was two-plus hours. Both women would meet Joey’s family, there would be a date, and then we would get to the final rose ceremony itself! There has been a lot of discussion about that over the past few weeks thanks to some previews, which suggested that there could be some sort of massive twist that left Joey shocked.

Oddly, we didn’t actually think that it was going to leave him unhappy — it’s been hard to ever imagine this season having some sort of terrible ending.

So, what actually happened?

Well, this was an interesting end to the season given that Daisy actually went to the final rose ceremony thinking that she wasn’t going to be chosen. If nothing else, she’s actually pretty intuitive. She picked up from a lot of what was happening that Joey was going to pick Kelsey.

Daisy went to see Kelsey before the final rose ceremony, and the speech that she gave was actually pretty darn powerful. Also, kudos to Daisy for choosing to walk out on her own.

What did you think about the events of The Bachelor finale from start to finish?

Who were you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







