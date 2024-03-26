The Bachelor finale: Daisy Kent leaves final rose ceremony solo

Tonight, The Bachelor finale delivered something that we truly have never seen on the franchise before — and what a moment it was.

Never before in the franchise have we seen someone at the final rose ceremony go in and indicate to the lead that they know the truth — Daisy Kent realized that she wasn’t getting the final rose. Because of that, she showed up at the ceremony and the moment she realized where things were going, she took control. She made it clear that she wanted to leave on her own — she was classy and caring to Joey and he offered up the same for her. If the show is going to make her the Bachelorette, this is obviously the top moment that will be on her highlight reel. She was devastated about what happened, but she also delivered an iconic line: “If I can love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I can love the right person.”

Honestly, we do think that Daisy showed more of who she really is within the confines of the show in this moment. This really was one of the moments where she was at her worst, and she still showed empathy to Joey and also to Kelsey, telling her before she left that her mom would be looking down on her. So much of this franchise has been about watching contestants fight with each other, and this was a prime example of the opposite! Here, we actually had a chance to see two people really show that they care about each other and want to be happy.

So while Joey and Kelsey are engaged, we do think that Daisy is going to come out of the finale feeling rather well about herself and how she handled this.

