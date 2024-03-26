The Voice: Donny Van Slee, Josh Sanders take on Battle Rounds

Tonight The Voice 25 kicked off the latest Battle Rounds performance with Donny Van Slee and Josh Sanders playing a Luke Combs hit.

So, did this end up being a winning performance for both of them? Well, “When It Rains, It Pours” had the makings of being the sort of song that could get one of them stolen, in the event that Reba McEntire did not choose them. After all, with this competition nothing is guaranteed and we’ve watched long enough to know that this is the truth.

The actual performance itself was fun! We do think that there’s something nice about the two getting to do an up-tempo song like this and not just some slow ballad. They each had good moments to shine and it honestly seemed like they had a good time feeding off of each other.

Honestly, we thought going in that this was going to be largely a win for country music everywhere — basically that one of them would get chosen by Dan + Shay. Sure, they have performers on their team that come from a lot of different genres and yet, country is where their heart is. Also, historically country artists have done really well on this show.

So, what was ultimately decided here?

Did anyone else see Reba get a little bit emotional about the decision? It honestly seemed like she really cared about both of them and that is nice to see from a non-cynical point of view.

In the end, Reba went with Josh and he moved on to the Knockout Rounds. She just felt, at least for now, like he was the more polished of the two.

Surprisingly, Donny was not stolen by anyone, even Dan + Shay! Reba then admitted that this “tore” her up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

