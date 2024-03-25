The Voice season 25: Keith Urban to be Mega Mentor

The Voice season 25 has set up their new Mega Mentor for the Knockout Rounds, and it is absolutely a familiar face!

NBC has confirmed that country music superstar Keith Urban is taking on this role, which all things considered is not all that much of a surprise. Remember here that the singer has served as a coach on the Australian version of the show before, and that is in addition to being a part of American Idol in the past here in the United States. What it does also do is give this season even more of a country flair, given that Dan + Shay and Reba McEntire are both already considered to be country artists, even if they have some crossover appeal.

Is this show leaning way too much on a singular genre of music? It is pretty easy to make that argument and yet, a number of the show’s winners have come from the genre, as have some of their bigger success stories. It is clear that country voters make up a huge chunk of the audience out there, so it’s hard to say that any of this is a big surprise.

The Mega Mentor is essential for the upcoming Knockouts part of the competition, which is when the entire field will be whittled down further for the Playoffs. Remember that there are a few select artists who are not going to need to perform at this point in the show, largely due to the fact that they have already established a spot for themselves thanks to the Playoff Pass twist. The next round of Battles is going to air tonight on NBC, so you still have that to look forward to right now.

