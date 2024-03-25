Euphoria season 3 filming delayed; will premiere date change?

In what seems to be a recurring theme at the moment when it comes to Euphoria season 3, we’re going to be waiting a while longer for filming to start.

Per a report from Deadline, the hit Zendaya drama is not going to be in production within the relatively near future. Instead, HBO is allowing the cast to pursue some other jobs for the immediate future and they will get back to the show in due time. Read the statement below:

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season … In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

This news comes after Sydney Sweeney indicated that she would return to Euphoria following the promotional tour for her new film Immaculate. Meanwhile, Zendaya recently had a new movie come out in Dune: Part 2 and another film is set to be released soon. These two (plus Jacob Elordi) have all seen their stars rise since the beginning of the show, though Zendaya was already a big name coming into it.

Will this change the premiere date?

Here’s the thing — we never expected to see the show back until summer 2025 at the earliest, as HBO already has new seasons of The Last of Us and The White Lotus coming — they are both currently in production. There may not be too much of a change here and if there is, the show could shift to late summer. The network also has a new Game of Thrones spin-off in The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will start filming presumably at some point later this year and could come out in late 2025.

Let’s just hope that the third season is worth the wait — and also that it actually does start filming this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

