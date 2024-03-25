Tracker season 2: Could Sofia Pernas return as Billie?

Following her appearance on last night’s new episode of Tracker, is there a chance we see Sofia Pernas again?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following: It absolutely feels like it’s possible. Justin Hartley’s real-life wife played the role of Billie Matalon, someone who has a rivalry with Colter and yet, there’s also a little bit of chemistry there. Could this relationship ever turn romantic on-screen? It’s possible, but also far from guaranteed. It mostly just feels right now like there is an opportunity for these characters to play off each other in a really fun way.

With that in mind, Pernas is absolutely game for coming back for another guest spot. Here is what she had to say to TV Insider on the subject:

Yeah, I think she will definitely be making an appearance in the second season. And I can’t wait. It’s been so fun, and I love this character that they’ve made. She’s so strong and so vulnerable, and I love playing females that convey both sides of that coin because we have strength, but in that strength, there are little peep holes of, “Oh, I’m feeling something, and it’s okay if I feel it.” And I love putting that on the screen.

As for when we see Billie back, it really feels like it will come down to what the story is and also where it fits within the larger story. We tend to think that personally, it would be fun to see her within the first few episodes just to set the tone for everything that comes after.

On a side note, can we get the show back in the fall instead of waiting until midseason again? For the time being, we’re trying out best to be hopeful on that.

Related – Get more news now entering the next Tracker episode

Do you think there is a chance we see Sofia Pernas again on Tracker season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







