Tracker season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A trip to Chicago

Next week on CBS is going to offer up a chance to see Tracker season 1 episode 7. What can you expect to see?

First and foremost, we should note that this is going to be yet another episode of the Justin Hartley series with more of an urban setting — yet another reminder of the wide array of places in which Colter will work. This is also one that could dive into some topical issues related to immigration. The main character is going to have help, but will it be enough to locate an athlete in a difficult situation?

To get a few more details on what is to come, check out the Tracker season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Chicago” – Colter, Bobby and Reenie race against time to track down a talented MMA fighter who disappeared while trying to solve her family’s trouble with their visas, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the great things about where we are right now in the show is simply this: With the season 2 renewal already official, it does take a good bit of the pressure off for the rest of the season. We don’t have to think about the long-term future here. Instead, the focus can be more on simply getting to know the main characters better. The more that we get a focus on them, the more immersive this overall world is going to feel.

To date, the best thing that Tracker has arguably done is work in order to ensure that every episode feels in some way different. That is a hard thing to pull off and yet, all parties involved seem to be figuring that out. Of course, there’s still a good chunk of story left this season — everyone has to keep it up until then.

