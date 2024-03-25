The Bachelor finale preview: Daisy Kent meets Joey’s family

Leading up to Monday night’s The Bachelor finale, of course there are a few things you can 100% expect. A big one is seeing Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson meet Joey Graziadei’s family.

For years, it has been a tradition to have the final two sit down with the loved ones of their potential fiancé, and for him to be able to use that feedback to help him make a decision. If we’re totally honest, it is hard to say how big of a factor this is in a final decision. Often, a lead already knows who they want to pick at this point, and we tend to think that this is a situation where it would take a big red flag for things to change at the last minute.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new sneak peek where Daisy sits down with Joey’s family, and has a chance to tell them how “life-changing” the experience has been with him. It seems like there is a good rapport between all of them, and she’s also able to share some of her story about her hearing loss and cochlear implant, something that has defined a huge chunk of her life.

As of right now, we tend to think that Daisy is entering The Bachelor finale as the underdog, and that is in spite her feeling like the favorite at the start of the season. Do we think that Joey cares a lot about her? Sure, but the past couple of weeks have made it seem like Kelsey is the clear #1 just based on chemistry alone. Daisy still is coming out of this season with a lot, even if she doesn’t get an engagement. She could be the next Bachelorette or if nothing else, she has raised awareness for something that is near and dear to who she is.

Thankfully, we’ll all be getting answers here soon enough…

