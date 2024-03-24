The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will next Bachelorette be revealed?

Are we going to learn the identity of the next Bachelorette during The Bachelor finale tomorrow night? A lot of signs suggest so, but that doesn’t 100% mean that it is actually going to happen.

For the time being, here’s what we can say: The producers have done a pretty incredible job at keeping the identity of the next lead under wraps, and this is 100% not something that we anticipated in advance. The only evidence we have right now of who is being considered comes courtesy of The Women Tell All, where the likes of Maria, Jenn, Lexi, and Rachel all got a decent amount of air time. Of the group, we lean more towards Maria and/or Jenn as the frontrunners, though honestly any of them could be in play.

Then again, there may be one other reason why the show has played their cards close to the vest: They are looking to give the part to Daisy, in the event she does not get the final rose. There is a compelling argument for them in that she has an inspirational story following her hearing loss and it feels like it’d be easy to market a season around her. Maria seems to be the more popular choice online, but since when have producers done exactly what the internet wants? With The Bachelor in particular, we’d argue that Joey Graziadei is the first time in a while that we’ve had a lead who was overwhelmingly the favorite of Bachelor Nation actually chosen for the role.

The biggest reason why ABC typically reveals the next Bachelorette during the finale is rather simple: It is easier to market the next season that way! Also, it’s tradition — if they do not do it, all of a sudden it looks like something is wrong and they will want to avoid that.

Related – Get even more news regarding The Bachelor and what is coming during the finale

Who from Joey’s season of The Bachelor do you want to see as the next Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







