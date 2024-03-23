The Bachelor finale spoilers: Joey Graziadei’s big fear

Come Monday night you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor finale and with that, Joey Graziadei faces his most important decision yet. However, at the same time, he faces his greatest fear.

At this point in the show, does he know who he wants to choose between Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent? Honestly, we tend to think so. Sure, he may be open to change, but there is likely a frontrunner in his mind. However, simultaneously he seems to be more self-aware that this is a two-way street than a lot of other leads in the past. It is not enough for him to say that he knows who he wants to be with at the end of the show. After all, the other person also needs to choose him at the same time!

We do think it is easy on the outside looking in to think that of course, either of these women would choose to be with Joey. His experience is different. He was rejected at the end of Charity Lawson’s season when he thought their connection was incredibly strong. Meanwhile, there have been some difficult exits here already. Do we think a happy conclusion to this season is coming for Joey? Sure, but if you head over to the link here, you can see another promo that highlights some possible drama.

In the end, we are still willing to sit back and say that this is the show just creating as much misdirection here as they possibly can in advance of what could be otherwise a fairly straightforward ending — and also, this is something that the franchise probably wants. While it benefits the show to have a ton of drama, at the same time we do think there’s a real desire to see couples make it work.

Let’s also not forget the following: Joey may be the most popular male lead the show has had since Ben Higgins. Like Ben, he was a consensus pick to get the gig, and he’s also lived up to the hype all season long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

