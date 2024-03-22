The Bachelor finale spoilers: Joey Graziadei talks ending

In just a matter of days The Bachelor finale is going to be over and with that, there will be an ending! Rest assured, nobody is happier to have that happen than Joey Graziadei.

So what does the series lead have to say about what is coming up on Monday? Obviously, there is only so much that he can says, but we do still appreciate the tease that he gave to Us Weekly on the subject, and also the difficulty of reading fan theories after the fact:

“I can’t even tell you if there was a choice — you know that! … But it’s always like I have a level of excitement because I am ready to get to being back to Joey again. Joey, the Bachelor, has been so fun, but this is a lot it — it’s a lot to go through. It’s a lot to take in from time to time, and I’m just ready to have the answer and everything be out there, whatever happened, whatever people think, all these different theories, I’m ready for it to all be [put] to rest. And I can kind of know and have whatever it was be coming out and then we can just kind of move forward.”

We know that Daisy and Kelsey are the two women who are left and in the finale, they will each spend time with Joey’s family and him alone. He’s got a final decision that he needs to make, and it is a situation where something shocking will happen.

Does it have to be shocking in a bad way? Hardly. As a matter of fact, there’s nothing out there that suggests this season is going to have a terrible ending. It may just be something that Joey doesn’t see coming.

