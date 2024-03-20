The Bachelor finale spoilers: Joey Graziadei’s final rose ceremony…

The finale for Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor is going to be coming to ABC on Monday night, and based on the previews, this is going to be pretty epic.

How much so? A lot of it stems from what we see at the final rose ceremony, otherwise known as the thing that has been shown time and time again in some of the teases. We see in here something happens that leads to Joey walking away from the final rose emotional and clearly shocked. However, at the same time you never see him sobbing, and there is no direct evidence that he necessarily leaves the show heartbroken.

At one point in the finale trailer (watch here), you also have a chance to see Joey sitting anxiously in a car. The way that it is presented, you would think that this is after the Rose Ceremony. However, we aren’t exactly sure about that. Don’t be surprised if this is just some creative editing and what we are ultimately seeing here is him on the way to the rose ceremony. Wouldn’t he be nervous at that point? We tend to think so.

Odds are, there is something that happens with Daisy and/or Kelsey that is shocking, and it is enough to make Joey say that he thinks this is the first time it’s ever happened. However, is that really the case? Joey may not remember every single season at the time in which he says that, so it does leave the door open for a number of possibilities.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers that the season is satisfying. Joey has come across like the most likable lead we’ve seen in a while; let’s hope the show ends that way, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

