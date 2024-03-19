The Bachelor: Is Lexi Young, Jenn Tran set as next Bachelorette?

We said in advance of tonight’s The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, we certainly thought that there could be some Bachelorette auditions. This basically means the producers giving certain people time to sit down with Jesse Palmer for one-on-one interviews. It’s a way to share their story in an unfiltered way, and also for producers to gauge the response from viewers at home.

Based on what we saw during the episode, it does feel like there are three people in particular who are going to be the subject of a lot of attention and debate.

Lexi Young – She got a standing ovation after her interview! She didn’t last as long as some other people, but she has a really powerful story to tell about wanting to start a family and 100% knows what she wants. This is the sort of thing that any reality TV producer wants, given that it makes for much more compelling television. It would also probably lead to more mature guys.

Jenn Tran – Having an Asian-American lead would be wonderful, and Jesse did a good job allowing us to learn more about her family tonight and her wanting to be seen as an adult by her mother. She may not be the most popular choice online, but she does have fans and we do think she genuinely wants love.

Maria Georgas – She is the most popular contender online and yet, also perhaps the most polarizing. By far, she’s the choice that would allow producers to have the most content and/or entertainment — but is she also the riskiest? Maybe, but we think these shows are really good when you have a dynamic lead who says what is on their mind.

For now, we do think that these are the three contenders — you can argue that Daisy might be if she does not get engaged to Joey, but is she really better than these other three?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

