The Way Home season 2 finale promo: More time-travelers?

In less than one week’s time, we are going to have a chance to see The Way Home and the epic season 2 finale. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Based on the promo for what’s coming up, it certainly feels like everything is going to come to a head. For Kat, she is feeling a certain amount of inevitability to Thomas’ story — she knows now that he is going to die, and she also should not do anything to change it. Will she be able to stop it, after all that he’s gone through with her in the past? That is certainly a big question, with another big one being tied to whether or not Jacob is really going to stay in the past forever.

(Is anyone else as disappointed as we are about the fact that Susanna is not going to be able to go to the present?)

Meanwhile, the promo also did introduce the possibility of even more time-travelers, which does feel like something that is going to happen … but the show has to be pretty diplomatic when it comes to some of that. They can’t deliver too many twists too fast, can then? There is a real risk that goes along with that, mostly because time travel is a big part of what makes Kat and Alice so unique and special.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it’s likely! While the promo did not necessarily allude to that, we certainly got a sense that the show is going to hold nothing back — and nor should they! The further that The Way Home can push the envelope, the better that the show could eventually be.

