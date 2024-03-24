The Way Home season 2 episode 10 (finale): Questions & answers

Next week on the Hallmark Channel, it is officially here — the season 2 finale of The Way Home. The title for this episode is “Bring Me To Life,” and beyond it being the name of a memorable Evanescence song, it’s also a fascinating way to describe a story that has been a lot about awakenings in some ways.

Do you know that saying of “time heals all wounds”? It doesn’t so much apply to the notion of time travel in the same exact way. As a matter of fact, there are so many different struggles that we have seen play out here, and we tend to think that even more are going to surface before the end of this episode. Can Kat, Alice, and Del repair the fractures in their relationship? Are more secrets going to be revealed? Based on everything we’ve seen and heard so far, this looks like an episode that is going to answer some questions, while at the same time raise a lot of new ones.

To learn more, go ahead and see the full The Way Home season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

Del, Kat, Alice and Elliot each receive answers about their past and present, while hope for the future brings new questions.

One important thing to note here in advance

The Chyler Leigh drama already has a season 3 renewal! This does at least alleviate some of the pressure that we may or may not get closure to a lot of the big storylines that we see. Of course, it’s also a reminder that there could be a shocking and/or painful cliffhanger will have to hold us over for around nine months — and that’s if The Way Home comes back in January again.

Honestly, we want the show to swing for the fences, whether it is revealing secrets or throwing a new wrench into the time-travel. One of the great things about this series is that it’s held nothing back deviating from the classic Hallmark mold; why change now?

