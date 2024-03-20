The Way Home renewed for season 3 at Hallmark Channel

Following two seasons of mystery and time-travel, the story of The Way Home on Hallmark Channel is far from over.

Today, the folks at the cable network officially confirmed that they are bringing the Chyler Leigh drama back for more. Even if this may not be a surprise to a lot of people out there, we do still personally find it thrilling. This opens the door for a lot of new surprises and mysteries for the likes of Kat and Alice to explore. (Also, let’s hope that at some point, Del gets clued in on some of this.)

Even though the live + same-day ratings have been down for a lot of season 2 so far, the enthusiasm surrounding The Way Home is still strong and the show is doing a lot of bold, really exciting things that we don’t often see at this network.

In a statement (per Deadline), here is what Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, had to say:

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season … We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what and when is ahead for Season 3.”

Meanwhile, vice president of development Kelly Garrett added the following:

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed continue to blow us away with the cleverly crafted story they’ve created and careful thought they put into every single detail. While some questions will be answered by the end of this season, the Landrys’ journey is far from over and there’s much more to tell.”

Hopefully, we will see the third season at some point in early 2025, but there will be plenty of time to get more into that.

