The Way Home season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Alice’s aftermath

As many of you out there may know at this point, The Way Home season 2 episode 9 is coming to Hallmark Channel this weekend. The title is “Here Without You,” and just about every indication we have right now suggests that we’re in for some emotional stuff.

So who will be feeling the weight of everything the most? It seems like the answer to this is Alice and honestly, doesn’t that make the most sense? We are talking here about an extremely young person being forced to make sense out of some really complicated stuff that has been going on around her, and absolutely that’s a pretty darn difficult thing to do. After all, think about what she saw at Lingermore! She witnessed the argument between Brady and Elliot, one that led to some dire consequences. She also learned that Elliot wanted to run away with Kat to England, and that she was interested in doing the same thing. There were fears about the timeline breaking and through all of this, there are more conversations to be had about the future.

If you do want to get a few more updates, go ahead and check out the full The Way Home season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Del (MacDowell), Kat (Leigh) and Alice (Laflamme-Snow) are feeling the absence of key allies for each of them as they struggle to make life-altering decisions and choices. Alice grapples with what she learned in the aftermath of witnessing the party at Lingermore.

We tend to think that honestly, one of the hardest struggles for Alice now is the notion that if Elliot had left with Kat at that point, her entire existence would be threatened. He was thinking selfishly and while he may have been younger at that time, this does not within itself make things any easier.

