The Way Home season 2 episode 9 promo: Back to the present?

Based on the promo for The Way Home season 2 episode 9 next week, things feel like they will absolutely be chaotic.

After all, how can they not be based on what we just saw? This past installment concluded with seeing some unfortunate news come out about Elliot’s journal, and also the Lingermore party ending with a fight — plus Kat bleeding in the water.

So what did the aforementioned promo give away? Well, not necessarily that much when it comes to answers on that story, though you do see the character in some other timelines. In particular, Chyler Leigh’s character is back in the 19th century asking Jacob some big questions — can he go to the present and if so, what happens? In general, ripples in time appear to be one of the biggest things that this show is playing around with at the moment and for good reason. We know that this is not a series that always plays around with the minutiae of time-travel and the wrinkles that can go along with it, but these are important things to think about. We believe that is especially the case when you are thinking about someone like Jacob who has been a part of another era for so long.

There are only two episodes left this season, so brace yourselves — more crazy things are inevitably going to be coming up.

In the end, this promo (watch here) does indicate that there are some big answers coming. Rest assured we are 100% prepared for that … but who else believes that they will be accompanied by their own unique set of questions? That is one of the things that this show does so well. We also have to assume that everyone wants a season 3…

