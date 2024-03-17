The Way Home season 2 episode 9: ‘Here Without You’

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Way Home season 2 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel next week, there are so many things to note.

So, where do we start? Well, the most appropriate place is by noting that “Here Without You” is the penultimate episode of the season. What happens here is inevitably going to carry over into the finale, which feels like it is going to be shocking in a number of different ways. Just remember this — there has been zero conversation at this point that season 2 will be the final one. If there’s one thing that we know about shows like this, it is that they are really good at answering some questions, while at the same time introducing some new ones.

Now, let’s go ahead and set the stage further. Be sure to check out the official The Way Home season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

All three Landry women feel the absence of a key ally in their lives as they struggle to make life-altering decisions and choices.

“Here Without You” is a reference to a 3 Doors Down song, but we wouldn’t think that the lyrics are going to necessarily connection to whatever is going to be coming up in the story itself. The biggest thing that Kat, Del, and Alice need to figure out here is rather simple: How can you eventually get on the same page? What they are all engaging in here is a classic case of secrets within the TV world — everyone always tends to think that in keeping things from one another, it serves as some sort of “protection.” However, at the same time that is not even remotely the truth a lot of the time. You have to trust that other people can handle your secrets and even carry just 10% of your burdens. After all, that 10% is better than the burden they carry for not even knowing what is going on in your life.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that The Way Home does get renewed for a season 3 before the finale airs — that way, there is no suspense outside of the story.

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 2 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel?

How do you think we will build into the finale? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







