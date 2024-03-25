The Bear season 3 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

With us now officially entering the spring, what more can we say when it comes to The Bear season 3 over via FX and Hulu?

First and foremost, let’s start off with this simple reminder: It may very well be the most anticipated show of the rest of the year! The second season was nothing short of stellar, and there are so many questions we have as to what the next chapter will look like. Obviously, Carmy is going to find his way out of that freezer … but what about beyond that? Will this restaurant actually work? Third seasons can at times be a challenge just because expectations are so high — this is something that Ted Lasso, for example, struggled with greatly.

So as we do look more towards the future, we can at least say this: We’re going to get some more of premiere date announcement for The Bear season 3 before spring is done. After all, the plan is for it to premiere in June! From here, the question just becomes when during the month the series will find its way back, and it would certainly be nice if the show aired earlier in the month (technically still spring) rather than later.

The plan for season 3

Based on everything that is out there at the moment, Hulu is going to stream the entire season at once. There has also been talk about an early season 4 renewal and that season shooting immediately after season 3, but that has yet to be confirmed by the streaming service itself. It does feel likely, though, and it also honestly feels like this show is going to last however long the cast and creative team want it to.

What do you most want to see on The Bear season 3 when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming up soon.

