The Bear season 3: Show star on filming challenges

As many of you may be aware at this point, production for The Bear season 3 is very much in high gear and has been for weeks. This is a show that actually packs a lot into a short period of time, and it is actually going to go from this season almost directly into season 4. (The renewal has not been confirmed as of yet, but it does feel as though it will very much happen.)

There are a lot of challenges when it comes to filming a show like this, with one of the biggest ones being the packed schedule. Another is simply the result of the series’ success — there are people watching their every move now, which makes it so much easier for spoilers to leak.

In the end, there is a certain inevitability to information getting out there about actors being spotted on set — you try to shield the public from plot details, but it is far from easy for multiple reasons. In a new interview with Us Weekly, here is what Matty Matheson (who plays Fak) had to say on the subject:

“It’s one of those things where we are in public sometimes and I think it’s a little annoying … But we’re in a city that we love and people happen to walk by. And they walk by the moment we are outside.

“I think maybe we can be a little more secretive. Maybe not just stand outside all together. But we’re all such good friends that it seems chill to be honest.”

Ultimately, one of the things that probably does help this show is that for the most part, we tend to think that a lot of viewers don’t want to spoil what is ahead. After all, so much of the joy of The Bear comes via the discovery.

As of right now, the plan is for season 3 to premiere at some point this June.

