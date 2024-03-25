American Idol: Did Camila Galavis, Juan Pablo’s daughter, shine?

As we prepared to see tonight’s American Idol 22 episode on ABC, the name Camila Galavis was the focus of a lot of attention. After all, we are talking here about the daughter of Juan Pablo Galavis, a former star from The Bachelor years ago. He wasn’t exactly the most-beloved lead in the history of the franchise, but we will contend that his season has a certain hot-mess feel to it that does make it rather enjoyable.

If tonight’s episode makes you feel old, we understand — it is crazy that Camila is now old enough to audition! We could go on and on about all the reality-TV connections that are present here, but we are aware one thing matters above all else: Is she actually good? We’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that they won’t just advance her because of synergy with another show; after all, Juan Pablo wouldn’t be around for the rest of the season!

The first takeaway that we have about Camila is that she legitimately is a good singer — she wasn’t just put on this show because of her dad. She is still young and her talent is pretty raw, but there is a legitimate chance that she could make something of herself in this business.

Now, the real question that you have to wonder is this: If she ready? Being so young on this show can be a disadvantage, given that they can always tell you to come back next year.

The vote is in

This really came down to Luke Bryan, who voted “yes” after she got a “no” from Lionel Richie and a “yes” from Katy Perry. She gets to go to Hollywood! Now, we’ll have to wait and see where things go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

