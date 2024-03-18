American Idol 22 features AGT alum Quintavious Johnson

Tonight’s new episode of American Idol season 22 gave us a chance to certainly see something we did not anticipate. After all, this episode brought the return of Quintavious Johnson, someone who you may remember from many seasons back on America’s Got Talent.

What is rather fun about this sort of audition is the opportunity you have to go on some sort of long-term journey with the perform. When we first saw the singer on the NBC talent competition, he was very much a young child. Now, he is a 21-year-old worship leader and delivered a performance of “Alabaster Box” that was brought viewers to church in his own way. He’s a great singer who has a presence that commands a room.

Also, let’s put it this way: You don’t take on a CeCe Winans song unless you are 100% committed to delivering on it. Some of these songs are so vocally challenging and yet, he found a way to figure that out.

Johnson was not the only familiar face who we saw over the course of this episode, with the other one being Alyssa Raghu, who has been on the show a couple of times already. Did anyone else feel like she totally stole her friend’s thunder? What was the point behind all of that? We do have a rather hard time imagining that she is going to make it super-far this season.

The real question we still have this season…

Is the show doing enough in order to push the contestants outside of the show? It may just be because of the thousands of shows that are out there, but ironically, the most attention we’ve seen around the show this year is people learning for the first time that Reacher star Alan Ritchson tried out for the series many years ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next American Idol 22, including other auditions

What did you think about Quintavious Johnson making his TV return for American Idol season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







