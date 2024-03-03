American Idol 22: Kimi auditions with powerful ‘Heal’

In just a matter of hours the latest American Idol 22 episode is going to arrive — why not go ahead and meet one of the contestants in Kimi?

Without going any further here, let’s go ahead and talk about his story. Kimi has been a fan of the show for many years, dating all the way back to when he was in Kosovo. He had to work extremely hard in order to make it to where he is, and he has gone through a lot — and yet, he still sings.

Kimi actually performs two songs over the course of the audition, but the one of “Heal” is easily the one that stands out to us the most. There’s so much soul to his voice but beyond that, an extraordinary amount of passion. We honestly still think there is a lot of room to grow for him, as well, once he develops more confidence — and that is where this show can really help.

In general, we often like to steer clear of platitudes including saying that somebody is “made” for this show, mostly because Idol can be pretty amorphous and is heavily edited a lot of the time, especially in Hollywood Week. Yet, we do think we’ve got a contestant here who can benefit from the show in incredible ways — and at the same time, we have a show that also needs more contestants like him. The more that we get some contestants like him around, the more likely it is that viewers could be engaged getting deeper into the season.

Of course, we’re saying all this without even knowing if Kimi makes the live shows — we just have to hope for the best when it comes to that at the moment.

You can watch the full audition of Kimi over here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

