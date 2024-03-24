Blue Bloods season 14: Another star speaks on ‘final season’

From everything that we have seen and heard so far, we are very-much within the final season of Blue Bloods at CBS. Is there a chance that this could change? Absolutely, but the only thing that viewers can do on the outside is watch the show and rally for more on social media.

So far, we have heard from a number of people aboard the show either suggesting they’d like to do more or speculating that the network could still change their mind. With that, why not go ahead and add Steve Schirripa to the mix?

In a new interview on the Daily Blast (watch here), the actor behind Anthony notes he’s been very fortunate to get this show coming off of The Sopranos and The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but also realizes that everything has an expiration date. If it ends, he can move on and do some other things, but he also really loves working with his co-stars and recognizes that plans can always change.

Ultimately, it does feel like a lot of the Blue Bloods cast is approaching this “final season” with the same sentiment. If this proves to be the end of the show, that’s something they will all collectively accept. However, that doesn’t mean that they are ready to say goodbye! Even with people like Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg, they only have so much control since the future is a network decision, and they are always going to think in terms of their pocketbooks first and foremost. That may be frustrating and yet, at the same time we can’t say that we’re shocked. we’ve just seen this story play out so many times already.

At this point, let’s just hope that if we get a season 15 or an extension to season 14, it comes before the final stretch (at present) airs in the fall.

Do you think that season 14 of Blue Bloods really has to be the end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

