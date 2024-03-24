Mayor of Kingstown season 3 trailer: When to expect it

As Mayor of Kingstown season 3 continues production, why not take a moment to look towards a trailer? The Jeremy Renner series is more than likely going to have a larger promotional campaign than ever before, and for some reasons that make a great deal of sense.

After all, just remember the inspirational story that is tied to Renner at this point, and that this is his first project since his long recovery from his near-fatal snowplow accident. Add to this the fact that this is the first Taylor Sheridan production to come back following the strikes of last year, and viewers have been waiting for a long time to get back into some of these shows. Even if they are not all connected, they at least share some similar DNA.

We’ve said this before, but our feeling is that the third season of Mayor of Kingstown is going to be premiering at some point this summer. This will give Paramount+ a big exclusive leading up to the return of Tulsa King this fall — because this show doesn’t have a ton of special effects, it should be turned around in plenty of time.

As for when we’d see a trailer, our sentiment is at some point in May or June. It would feature a lot of action, drama, and of course a ton of Renner. While we do tend to think the prison troubles from the past two seasons will still be there, we tend to think the streaming service is also going to market this season as one that is pretty accessible — think of it as a way for them to garner new fans in whatever form they possibly can.

If Paramount+ is successful in that, should you expect a season 4? Nothing is certain, but we’re pretty darn optimistic.

