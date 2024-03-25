The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: Rick, Michonne engaged!

This week, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live of course brought us a great deal of danger, but also one of the most romantic moments in franchise history. How else can you describe the fact that Rick Grimes and Michonne are now engaged?

Even without a proposal, it certainly felt like that these two were going to be going the distance — after all, how could it not? Still, this moment was lovely, from him getting down on one knee to her joining him on the ground. There is also the way in which it happened in the first place with the ring.

Right before she died, Jadis indicated to the two of them that Father Gabriel gave her the ring that the two discussed earlier on in the episode. That was one final part of what you could call a redemption of sorts for the character. She was always conflicted about who she wanted to be and in her dying breaths, that part of Anne the artist came back. She wanted to believe in the CRM, but she also did not believe deep down in the idea of killing countless people. It’s why she let Father Gabriel live, and why she also shared with Rick and Michonne the location of the dossier.

So does this proposal mean that a wedding is in the world on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? It’s honestly hard to tell if there is going to be time for something like this in the finale, especially when you consider some of the other major events that are coming. Still, we like to imagine that this is something that could be coming down the line, especially in the event that this show gets a season 2.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the big The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finale

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are so many other great updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







