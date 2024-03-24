House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Show EP on family feud

The more that we see entering House of the Dragon season 2, the clearer it is the sort of story that we are going to receive here. At the end of the day, we are getting prepared for what looks to be a showcase of two sides battling it out for control, and really all for misunderstandings and issues that could have been avoided.

However, things are too far gone at this point, and there really is no stopping this war that at this point. More people is going to die, and there could be twists and turns along the way.

So who are the heroes? Who are the villains? Nothing feels clear at this point, and that is intentional when it comes to the Blacks (Rhaenyra’s side) and then the Greens (Alicent’s side). Speaking to Entertainment Weekly all about what’s coming, here is what showrunner Ryan Condal had to say:

“This is not a story of goodies and baddies, black hats and white hats … It’s a story of this family that’s been rent open by this dispute over who is meant to wear the crown after Viserys passes. Some people think it’s Rhaenyra, some people think it’s Aegon, and then there are other people within who think, ‘Why should it be one of the two of them? Maybe it should be somebody else. Maybe it should be me!’ The fun of this Greek tragedy is seeing, when you introduce a power vacuum to a world like this, how all of these individuals react.”

Season 2 is really the story that a lot of people have been looking forward to from the beginning: Seeing these forces battle it out and then learning what happens on the other side. Sure, we know that the story is leading to Daenerys eventually coming back to take over the Seven Kingdoms … but how do we get there?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

