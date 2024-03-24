Chicago Med season 9: See Brian Tee back on set!

As some of you may have already heard, former Chicago Med star Brian Tee has returned to the set of the NBC series — however, not as an actor.

For the second time, Tee is serving as a director on the medical drama, and we are pleased to report that he is currently in the process of filming his episode right now. Not only that, but he also has the support of a familiar face and former co-star!

If you head over to Brian’s Instagram, you can see a new image of him behind the scenes with Colin Donnell, who played Connor Rhodes across the first few seasons of the series. There is no indication that either party will return to the show as actors in the near future, but it is still great to see them back together again.

As for what is happening on Chicago Med the show, it’s been clear for most of the season that the story has really revolved around transitions in a number of different ways. Both Tee and Nick Gehlfuss exited not that long ago, and that means introducing new cast members and working them more into the story. You do not get accustomed to new faces right away — at least for the vast majority of people!

In the end, at least we can be happen that characters like Connor and Tee’s Ethan Choi were not killed off — that does make it possible that they could come back down the road. Even if they don’t, there is still something to be said for the idea that their characters and stories live on and we can imagine them out there, working to live their best lives.

