Chicago Med season 9 episode 8 promo: Is Zola getting fired?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 8 on NBC next week, are we about to see the end of Zola’s employment?

For most of the season so far, her future has admittedly been a little bit of a high-wire act at the hospital, mostly due to some of her own actions. This is a woman who has routinely broken rules and done whatever she could to be patient-focused. However, this has also caused her to make a number of mistakes.

Based on the promo that we saw earlier this week for episode 8, it seems as though Zola may have taken one risk too many and because of that, her job could be on the mind. She expresses some of her concerns to Dr. Marcel, but he may have a few concerns of his own moving forward. After all, if he is responsible for looking after Zola, then any decision that she makes is going to reflect back on him.

The last thing that we’ll say here is simple: Don’t be too worried about Maggie’s absence at the end of this past episode. Several months ago, it was reported that there would be occasional episodes featuring main characters as a cost-cutting measure. This is also why there have been episodes of Chicago PD without series regulars this season, and there was that stretch of Chicago Fire where Kelly Severide was not around. All in all, this is a part of the new normal.

Our feeling entering the episode

It feels almost too easy, in a way, to say that we’re about to see the end of the road for Zola on this show. As a matter of fact, the inclusion of this story in the promo suggests even further that the character is going to be okay … though there could always still be punishment in some form.

Related – Did you hear about Chicago Med being renewed for a season 10?

Do you think that Zola is going to make it through the events of Chicago Med season 9 episode 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







