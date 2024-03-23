The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Spring 2024 hopes

With us now moving into the spring, what sort of good news could we get regarding The White Lotus season 3 over on HBO?

The first big headline that is worth reporting here — especially if you have not heard it already — is that production is already underway in Thailand for this upcoming batch of episodes! There is a phenomenal cast for this season led by Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and many others. We also have the return of Natasha Rothwell, who was featured in the first season (set in Hawaii) as Belinda. Our obvious hope here is that she is reprising that role again and by virtue of that, allowing us a chance to learn more about what she’s been up to! Also, she could really be the only connection that this season has to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, who was killed off at the end of season 2.

We would love to be able to sit here and say that there is potential for us to see a lot of other casting reveals and teases that we will be able to get through the duration of the spring but honestly, the chances of that are a little bit unclear at present. There have been SO many announcements already about the new season that by virtue of that, there may not be all that much that anyone has left to explore. This is, at the very least, something that we have to be aware of here in advance.

One thing that we certainly are not going to be getting in the near future is any further news when it comes to the show’s premiere date. While we personally do think there’s a great chance to see it back again in early 2025, that is an announcement that HBO will likely save for the fall.

In general, let’s just say that we are anticipating more satire, great characters, and of course some beautiful shots in season 3. Despite being a fantastic location, we still think that these characters will find a way to make it miserable.

Related – See some more of the latest casting news now

What are you most excited to see entering The White Lotus season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of of other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







