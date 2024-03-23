Bachelor in Paradise season 10 renewal: Is it decision time?

As we close in on the finale for The Bachelor in just a couple of days, interest is going to escalate on Bachelor in Paradise season 10. How can it not? We know that there are a number of people out there who would love nothing more than to see some of the women from Joey Graziadei’s season back on TV.

However, here is where the mystery now lies. While ABC has confirmed seasons of their other shows including The Golden Bachelorette, they have not said much about Paradise — and for an understandable reason. While it may have a solid fan base, it is also the lowest-rated Bachelor Nation show on the schedule. The format also feels a bit stale — the location has been used so many times that it’s hard for there to be any new date ideas. Also, a lot of the storylines either feel contrived or played-out.

With this all being said, it is important to note that Bachelor in Paradise has not been canceled. However, don’t be surprised if it does not happen at some point over the rest of this year. We could be in a spot where we are waiting until 2025 conceivably to see it back on the air, and there could be some changes.

If we were looking at the show at this point, we would consider moving it to a new location, re-thinking some of the dates, and also finding a way to inject more nostalgia from older seasons into the mix. Every season, there are always at least ten contestants we have no recollection of at all, and there has to be a way to generate more star power for casual fans of the franchise.

Jessica BunBun

