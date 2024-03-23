American Horror Story: Delicate part 2: Kim Kardashian poster

The more that we see of FX’s marketing for American Horror Story: Delicate part 2, the more one thing is clear: The network clearly thought that this advertising was effective the first time around. After all, they have no clear or obvious plans to change it radically.

If you head over to the link here, you can see how the official Instagram account for the franchise has been adorned by a sweeping series of images with Kim Kardashian front and center. Once again, you have the same spider imagery from part 1, which remains all the more ironic given the fact that spiders are not even a main aspect of this season. It’s really just designed to be an eye-catching visual to get people psyched about the show, provided that they know little or nothing about it.

As for what the story is going to be for part 2 of Delicate, it does very much remain a tangled web based on how part 1 concluded. It is reasonably clear that Siobhan has some rather dark intentions for the baby that Anna is expecting, and she seems to be doing whatever she can to arrange for her to win the Oscar. Meanwhile, there are questions aplenty as to whether or not someone like Dex is in on what is happening.

Ultimately, this season is complicated; at times, it could be seen as confusing. Is Anna completely losing her mind? No matter how all of it ends, let’s just hope that there is a little bit more clarity … and also no more spiders. We’re going to be good without seeing any of them for a long time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

