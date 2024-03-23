Gen V season 2 filming reportedly starting soon

For everyone looking forward to getting back to Godolkin University for Gen V season 2, we have great news! Before you know it, cameras are going to start rolling on the latest batch of new episodes.

Recently, we noted here that one of the fantastic new additions for the Prime Video show behind the scenes is Thomas Schnauz, best known for his work on Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. In a new discussion with Arc Studio, he confirmed recently that filming was 2-3 weeks away from starting up. This means that at some point in April, there will be a chance to see some of these supes-in-training back at it.

Of course, it is also fair to say that the road ahead for a lot of these characters is not going to be easy. Think about how season 1 concluded! Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre are all now trapped in a mysterious facility. It looks like Butcher may be on his way to help them, but at the same time, we can’t consider that a sure thing. If they all remain trapped there through the duration of The Boys, that means that the first chunk of the season could be about trying to help them. From there, the show could morph into something that is very-much about trying to see if they can ever go back to school.

Is there really a school to go to? We know that a lot of Gen V was billed to be this college-set story for these characters and yet, a lot of that institution was broken down for parts and a number of key players are gone. Who knows? Maybe Vought tries to smooth things over with Godolkin 2.0. It is just hard to believe that this is going to end any better.

