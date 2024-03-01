Gen V season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

In the light of The Boys season 4 now having a June premiere date, what is ahead for Gen V season 2? The spin-off did a good job of cultivating its own audience this past year and of course, we are excited to see what is going to be coming!

Unfortunately, this is also where we have to remind you that nothing is going to happen altogether fast when it comes to this show, and you may be forced to exercise a little bit of patience here and there.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say: It does appear as though there is a good chance that we are going to see Gen V season 2 start filming before too long! We tend to think that what Prime Video wants to do is alternate airings between one version of the show and the other, which makes the most sense at the end of the day. If we get the Antony Starr series this year, why not get the spin-off in 2025? Filming this year makes the most sense so that after post-production and editing, it can come back at some point next year.

With all of this in mind, though, be prepared to be waiting for a while to get major news on Marie, Little Cricket, and some of your other favorite supes. If there is ANY news at all that we could get over the course of the next few months, it will probably be tied to casting! We do tend to think that there will be a new character or two introduced, and hopefully they will be able to help free some of our heroes from their present confines…

