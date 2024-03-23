For All Mankind season 5 renewal: Will it happen this spring?

Are we on the cusp of getting a For All Mankind season 5 renewal over at Apple TV+? We don’t think it is hard to make a case for it, all things considered.

After all, consider the following here — the first four seasons were thoroughly entertaining and seemingly successful, and the most recent finale absolutely did not feel like the end of the show. Instead, there was another flash-forward that indicated that the Goldilocks asteroid now has its own base, and ultimately, the plan to keep the Mars colony viable was successful. There is a lot more to get into here, and that is separate from the question of who from past seasons is still around.

So why have we not heard about a renewal yet? It could be tied to negotiations over the long-term future of the show, especially in an economy where television is getting more and more difficult to make in the first place. Also, remember here that this show was never all that cheap. The other possibility here is that Apple TV+ has still be compiling information over the past several months, seeing not only how many people watched For All Mankind season 4, but also how fast they burned through it and if they made it all the way to the end of the finale. The combination of things does matter.

The longer the wait for news, the harder it could be to get the show off the ground again. Because of all of this, we are fairly optimistic that something will be announced before the spring wraps up. If the show gets another season, fingers crossed that it will surface at some point in 2025. Anything before that feels impossible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

