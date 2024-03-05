For All Mankind season 5 renewal: Will it happen in March?

Are we getting closer to some news on For All Mankind season 5? Inevitably, that answer has to be yes … but there is no guarantee it is good news.

After all, it feels as though there is a great deal of uncertainty still regarding the Apple TV+ space epic. Despite having a pretty fantastic ending for season 4 where the Goldilocks asteroid because integral to Earth’s future, we have yet to hear any renewal news. It feels clear just based on that alone that the streaming service is taking their time in order to figure this out. This means likely monitoring the viewership for much of the most-recent season, plus having internal conversations about the show’s budget and long-term viability.

For now, we remain cautiously optimistic about the show’s future for a couple of reasons. The storytelling does remain as strong as ever and, beyond just that, the creative team still has a long-term plan for the future. They know where things are going to go, as do (more than likely) some executives at Apple. The streamer does not release viewer metrics, but it does feel like the audience for season 4 remained strong.

If there is one reason why we do continue to worry, it comes down to the same thing we worry about with a number of shows that are out there: cost. For All Mankind is not an easy show to make. It has a huge case, elaborate sets, and also special effects. It may be one of their costlier shows at this point, and we are in an era where a lot of companies are slashing budgets.

Our hope remains simple: Whenever this story does wrap up, the producers are given a heads-up in advance. They deserve to have a proper ending and honestly, so do a lot of fans who have been here for the bulk of its run.

Related – See more of what the For All Mankind producers had to say about the end of season 4

Do you think that we are going to get a For All Mankind season 5 renewal at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







