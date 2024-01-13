For All Mankind season 5: What’s next after time jump?

At the conclusion of the For All Mankind season 4 finale this week on Apple TV+, we saw the return of something familiar: The time jump! We’re heading off to yet another era moving forward, with it being the year 2012 this time around. We are actually inching ever closer to the present, but still very far out of the realm of reality for many viewers.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the final minutes of the final was seeing that base on the Goldilocks asteroid, which suggests that in full, Dev and Ed’s plot actually worked out. Mars has more of a future than ever! In speaking on this further to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Ben Nedivi had to say:

For us, that image at the end says two things: One, that this insane heist actually worked. It paid off. They are investing in Mars and investing in the asteroid, which, if that’s the case, you have to imagine that the impact of that on Mars would be huge, as well. So for us, what’s always exciting in pushing forward with the show is imagining where we can go. So that means not only with the asteroid and the impact that has on Mars, and possibly going to a colony now that is much bigger than the one you see in Season 4, but even the potential now of going further than Mars. That’s always been in the back of our minds, that roadmap of the show, and the further we can go with it, the further we can take space travel, as well.

Now if there is one still major mystery coming up, it is whether or not we’re going to have a season 5 at all, especially since that has been far from confirmed. Do we want it? Absolutely and honestly, we’re hoping that we get another season or two after that. We know in the early going there was talk about potentially seven seasons, but that’s up to Apple more than anyone else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

