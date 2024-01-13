For All Mankind season 5 spoilers: Is Danielle returning?

Is there still a chance that we could see Danielle Poole return at some point on For All Mankind season 5? On paper, it seems like everything could be up in the air.

With that being said, there are a few different things to think about here. For starters, Danielle is still alive! Despite being shot in space near the end of the season 4 finale, she did eventually find her way back. That would raise some element of hope that we could see her again, right? Well, you could argue that she has no reason to ever go back to space. With that, her story could be very well over in the same way that we saw with Ellen.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Krys Marshall made it clear that she would like to come back, but even she is uncertain what the future will hold:

I don’t know what’s in store for Danielle. I could pretend that I have some ideas, but I’m sure they’re all going to be wrong. I would love to do it again. It’s just such a wild ride. Being on For All Mankind has been the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been so much fun, and it’s also so heartbreaking because in the ways that our audience feels like the moment you get to know someone and love someone, they’re taken from you, we feel the same way. Even if Danielle returns in season five — I hope that she does — I have no idea where her story will go, and if she’ll die in episode one. I just don’t know.

The only thing that we can say for now is that we really hope that the character is still alive, and it feels like she very well could be! She would have to be considered a living legend of space, and there would be a ton of people looking up to her.

