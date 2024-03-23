Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 9: Family ties

As we look ahead to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 9, there is both bad news for us and bad news for Elliot Stabler.

So, where do we start? Well, the natural place is by noting that the series is going to be off the air until Thursday, April 11.Let’s hope that this is the last long hiatus for the rest of the season, as we’d like to see the show hit the ground running and really work to build some solid momentum.

As for the story, it seems as though one of his own brothers may be involved in a drug operation! From the moment that we learned that we’d be meeting more of Elliot’s family this season, it was not that hard to figure out that something like this could be possible. (The promo that aired on Thursday night displayed the crisis further.) What is coming up as a result of this twist could be some of the most dangerous and personal stuff that Christopher Meloni’s character has experienced yet.

If there is any good news to share, though, it is simply that he’s going to have some help trying to figure all of this out. After all, Reyes is back in the mix after being gone for the past little while!

Now, we share a key reminder

If you love Law & Order: Organized Crime, be sure to watch it live or stream shortly after it airs. This is the only show in the franchise that has not been renewed as of yet, which certainly makes us concerned that it is on the bubble. It may also just be because of it having a different episode count, but we’d rather rally viewers now, just to be safe.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 right now

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 9?

How do you think that Stabler is going to be able to deal with all of this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







